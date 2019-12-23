The Philadelphia Eagles knocked off the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, meaning they need just one more win to lock up the NFC East title. In the process, Dallas head coach Jason Garrett has likely lost his job after the season.

After the game, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham took a shot at both Garrett and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. Clark had a bold quote earlier in the week.

Appearing on First Take, Clark suggested that if Dallas lost to Philadelphia, Garrett should have to take an Uber to the airport and fly home on a commercial flight.

Well, Graham heard that. He told reporters on the way to the locker room that Garrett better go find an Uber.

“If the Dallas Cowboys lose this game to the Eagles on Sunday, Jason Garrett should be fired on the spot. He should have to take an Uber to the airport and take a commercial flight home.” – Ryan Clark on First Take — Johnny Balok (@JohnnyBalok) December 18, 2019

“I guess Jason Garrett has to take an Uber home!” BG with some words for the Cowboys and the media who picked the Cowboys to win 😱 pic.twitter.com/vPiRrhjXOM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 23, 2019

Dallas, which is widely regarded as one of the most talented teams in the NFL, now has just a 7-8 record. Unless they can beat the Washington Redskins and have the Eagles lost to the New York Giants, they’ll be staying home for the playoffs.

If that should happen, you can bet that Garrett will not be retained as head coach. Team owner Jerry Jones will then start trying to find his replacement.