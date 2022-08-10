Brandon Jacobs Not Happy With Media: NFL Fans React

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 5: Brandon Jacobs #27 of the New York Giants during a game against the Washington Redskins at Metlife Stadium on December 5, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images) Benjamin Solomon/Getty Images

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs isn't pleased with how the NFL media landscape has shaped up in recent years.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Jacobs lamented the state of NFL media - where he is unable to get a job despite attending media bootcamp, getting qualified and doing things the right way. He pointed out Drew Brees as an example of someone who got a high-profile job despite not doing that, and declared that he's going to start a podcast that will "piss everybody off."

"Went to media bootcamp did well and I was qualified for everything. People like Drew Brees and others leave the huddle and get jobs like nothing. I tried to do it he right way and it didn’t work. I just started a podcast that’s about piss everybody off," Jacobs wrote.

Giants fans feel for Jacobs and have been offering their support. Some have made suggestions on things that he can do to try and find him a suitable career in sports media:

Brandon Jacobs may have a point there. Players like Drew Brees have gone straight from the field to major roles as an analyst without even so much as a course in that kind of work.

Granted, a big part of that reason might be the name recognition and prestige of having a Hall of Fame player in their lineup.

But as we've seen, not everyone who gets brought on directly after playing football is destined to do a great job.

Sadly, ratings - not fairness - is the name of the broadcasting game.