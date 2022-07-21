Brandon Marshall Helping Out Broncos: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Earlier this week, news broke that a former Denver Broncos wide receiver was back working with the team.

Brandon Marshall, who starred for the team from 2006-09, was back in Denver. While it's unclear what his role was, he was spotted working out with Russell Wilson and other Broncos wide receiver.

Naturally, the story started making waves among Broncos fans. They flocked to social media to react to the latest news.

"I would love nothing more than for Brandon Marshall to throw himself into Broncos Country again," one fan said.

"That whole wide receiving core is going to be filthy," another fan said.

Not everyone is loving the idea of Marshall mentoring the Broncos wide receivers, though. "Uh…why?!?" asked one Denver radio host.

Marshall played four seasons for the Broncos after being a fourth-round draft pick by the team. His final three seasons with the team saw him rack up at least 1,100 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.