Brandon Marshall Reveals His Biggest Regret With NFL Career

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Brandon Marshall had a successful NFL career but he still wished he accomplished more as a player.

He had a sit-down interview with Ashley Nicole Moss on Sports Illustrated's "Laces Out" and confirmed that his biggest regret was never making the playoffs.

"You know in 13 years, I never won a Super Bowl," Marshall said. "It's tough. Heck, I never went to the playoffs. A lot of losing organizations and a lot of losing seasons."

Marshall played for six different teams during his career, and sure enough, he never made the playoffs in the 13 years that he played in the NFL.

He started his career with the Denver Broncos before spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and then three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

After that, he played for the New York Jets for two seasons and then finished his career playing one season each with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.

He finished his career with 12,351 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns off 970 receptions.