Brandon Staley Addresses The Concerns About Chargers’ Defense

Following Sunday’s devastating and controversial loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers finished the season at 9-8 and narrowly missed the postseason.

Just as it has for most of the 2021 season, the Chargers’ offensive unit led by up-and-coming star Justin Herbert performed at a high level this past weekend. And just as it has for most of the 2021 season, the team’s defense struggled to slow the opposing offense.

In Brandon Staley’s first season as head coach, the Los Angeles defense allowed 360.1 yards per game (23rd) and 27.0 points per game (tied for 29th).

Staley, who calls the team’s defensive plays, addressed this year’s issues.

“I think that this year, we did the best that we could,” Staley said, per the Los Angeles Daily News. “We tried to fit how we played to who we had. The challenge for us this year was that there was a lot of inconsistency in who was out there, upfront at the point of attack, and then in the secondary. It made it challenging for our guys and I thought our guys hung in there, they hung tough. We gave ourselves a chance in these games, but certainly, to play the level of defense that I expect to play, we’re going to have to continue to improve.”

Despite this disappointing defensive season, Staley is happy with the work he did in preparation for each game.

“I coordinated as well as I ever have in terms of planning and preparation and game day,” he said. “And I feel like you have to look at that process over results. And you’re always improving, and that’s what’s going to happen here in all phases.”