Brandon Staley Getting Crushed For What He Did Sunday Night

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 12: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Chargers on December 12, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, it almost happened.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers came into Sunday night’s game needing just a tie to advance to the playoffs. That’s right, both teams would’ve made the playoffs if they had simply kneeled down for every play of the game. The Steelers would’ve been eliminated and both the Chargers and the Raiders would’ve advanced to the postseason.

Instead, the Raiders and the Chargers tried their hardest to win for four quarters and an overtime – and we still almost got a tie. However, Las Vegas kicked a game-winning field goal for the win in overtime, advancing to the postseason and eliminating Los Angeles. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to rejoice, too, as they’re in with no tie.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley might’ve cost his team a playoff berth with a late timeout, though. Staley called a timeout late in the Raiders’ final drive of overtime. Following the timeout, Las Vegas got into field goal position for the win.

Oops.

The Raiders topped the Chargers, 35-32, in a game for the ages. Las Vegas will take on Cincinnati in the Wild Card round next weekend.

