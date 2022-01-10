Brandon Staley Getting Crushed For What He Did Sunday Night

Well, it almost happened.

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers came into Sunday night’s game needing just a tie to advance to the playoffs. That’s right, both teams would’ve made the playoffs if they had simply kneeled down for every play of the game. The Steelers would’ve been eliminated and both the Chargers and the Raiders would’ve advanced to the postseason.

Instead, the Raiders and the Chargers tried their hardest to win for four quarters and an overtime – and we still almost got a tie. However, Las Vegas kicked a game-winning field goal for the win in overtime, advancing to the postseason and eliminating Los Angeles. The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to rejoice, too, as they’re in with no tie.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley might’ve cost his team a playoff berth with a late timeout, though. Staley called a timeout late in the Raiders’ final drive of overtime. Following the timeout, Las Vegas got into field goal position for the win.

Oops.

Brandon Staley cost his team the playoffs. Dumbest timeout ever. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 10, 2022

They were going to do it and Staley called timeout. Why TF did he call timeout? — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 10, 2022

I’m not kidding when I say Brandon Staley taking that timeout is the worst call in sports history. Raiders were clearly content on running it out. Chargers were guaranteed a playoff spot and he said “nope” — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) January 10, 2022

Brandon Staley called timeout because he thought they were gonna go for it on 4th down — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2022

Looking forward to hearing why Staley and the Chargers called the timeout. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) January 10, 2022

I like Brandon Staley, but he's a moron for calling the timeout. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) January 10, 2022

The Raiders topped the Chargers, 35-32, in a game for the ages. Las Vegas will take on Cincinnati in the Wild Card round next weekend.