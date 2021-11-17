The Spun

Brandon Staley Offers An Update On Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa on the field for the Chargers.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Tillery, who is vaccinated, reportedly tested positive for the virus. Bosa, who is unvaccinated, was placed under COVID-19 protocols as a close contact.

On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that Bosa has tested negative for the virus and could still potentially play on Sunday, per NFL Network insider Taylor Bisciotti.

Unvaccinated players who are deemed close contacts are forced to quarantine for five days. Starting with Tillery’s positive test on Tuesday, Bosa’s isolation period will be up just in time for game day.

Bosa, a three-time Pro Bowler, has 5.5 sacks and 11 QB hits through nine games this year. He also holds a tie for the league lead in strip-sacks with 3.0.

The sixth-year veteran is on a bit of a roll recently, logging three sacks in LA’s last four games.

The Chargers (5-4) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

