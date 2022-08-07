Braves Announce Decision On Struggling Pitcher Ian Anderson

The Atlanta Braves made a few roster moves on Sunday, one of which involved pitcher Ian Anderson.

Anderson was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Huascar Ynoa and Chadwick Tromp.

This move comes after Anderson had another dreadful start on Friday. He only pitched 4.2 innings and gave up four runs and four walks off seven hits.

That pushed his ERA up to 5.11 after it had been at 4.99.

This year is a far cry from where he was last year. He finished the 2021 season with a 9-5 record with a 3.58 ERA. He also had 124 strikeouts and only gave up 51 runs.

Hopefully, he'll be able to find his game again before the playoffs start in October.