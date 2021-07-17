Braves Announce Trade With Diamondbacks For Veteran Player

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Stephen Vogt in a trade deal late Friday night, sending minor league first baseman Mason Berne to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for the nine-year MLB veteran.

The team announced the acquisition on Twitter:

After he was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in 2007, Vogt made his first major league start for the Rays in 2012. From there, he was trade to Oakland in 2013 where he logged two straight All-Star appearances (2015-16). In his most recent season with the league-worst D-backs this year, the 36-year-old vet has five home runs, 17 RBIs and has thrown out 10 of 30 runners attempting to steal.

This move was in direct response to the Braves’ struggles at the catcher position this season. After starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud suffered a serious thumb injury back in May, the Atlanta squad has cycled through four different catchers: Kevan Smith, William Contreras, Jeff Mathis and Jonathan Lucroy.

Earlier this week, the Braves also acquired outfielder Joc Pederson from the Chicago Cubs in hopes of mitigating the damage from the loss of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. after his season-ending ACL tear.

Atlanta currently sits at third place in the NL East with a 44-46 record. With these moves, the team will look to make some forward strides coming out of the All-Star break.

The Braves will take on the Rays later tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET.