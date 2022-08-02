Braves Are Acquiring Veteran Closer From The Angels

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves acquired some valuable bullpen help at the trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Braves made a move for Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who finished last season with 34 saves and a 2.83 ERA.

Iglesias signed a four-year, $58 million contract with the Halos last winter and still has $48 million owed to him on the deal. Atlanta will reportedly pick up the rest of that money.

The 32-year-old closer has converted 16 of 19 save attempts this season, with a 3.17 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 35.2 innings of work.

It's the latest move in what's been an active deadline for the defending World Series champs.

The Braves also brought in Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman on Monday and former All-Star pitcher Jake Odorizzi, while also paying out a massive 10-year, $212 million contract to third baseman Austin Riley.