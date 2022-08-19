Braves Issue Statement Following Marcell Ozuna's Arrest

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested today on DUI charges, and the details of the arrest incident were pretty embarrassing.

So how do the Braves feel following the arrest of the two-time All-Star? Are they going to suspend or otherwise discipline him?

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Braves released a statement on Ozuna's arrest. The team said that they are "gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident" and have no further comment on the legal side of things.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna's arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete," the team said in a statement.

In 107 games, Marcell Ozuna has 89 hits and 20 home runs with a .214 batting average. He has a .263 on-base percentage, .393 slugging percentage and a .656 OPS.

Ozuna is just two years removed from leading the National League in home runs and RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

As a member of the Miami Marlins, Ozuna was a two-time All-Star who won the Golden Glove and a Silver Slugger award in 2017.

What will happen to Marcell Ozuna after this incident?