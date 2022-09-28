Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday.

The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.

Both the Mets and Braves are idle on Thursday.

The Braves declined this proposed schedule change. Tomorrow is Atlanta's first scheduled day off since September 8. The Mets have had two days off over the past two weeks.

The Braves and Mets are currently tied atop the NL East standings at 97-58. Both teams are looking for any edge they can find in this tightly-contested divisional race.

Though initial weather reports indicated some seriously bad weather headed for Atlanta, recent forecasts show that the Braves' home will be mostly spared from any Hurricane effects.