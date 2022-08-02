The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline.

The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade news.

"Omg thank the Lord could not see him take the mound and blow a lead for us one more time," one Angels fan wrote.

"Gonna miss old man Jesse Chavez in the 6th/7th innings but love this deal," a Braves fan said.

"Tucker I get, did not see Jesse Chavez being traded again," another added.

Through 39 games and 35.2 innings pitched this season, Iglesias has a 4.04 ERA and a 2-6 win-loss record. The 32-year-old right hander was struggling in his second year with Los Angeles despite a solid Year 1 in 2021.

Davidson posted a 6.46 ERA through four games and 15.1 innings pitched for the Braves this season. Chavez had a much better stint in Atlanta, logging a 2.11 ERA through 31 games and 38.1 innings pitched.

What do you make of this notable pitcher swap?