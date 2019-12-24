Three former Ohio State quarterbacks – Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones – are teaming up for an interesting promotion for Chipotle this bowl season. Buckeyes fans will love the sentiment.

In the commercial below, Miller, Barrett and Jones reveal that anyone who orders Chipotle for delivery in Columbus, Ohio this bowl season might be greeted by one of them – or all of them.

The most clever part of the ad is when Barrett reveals that if Miller can’t make it, he can be the backup. Jones says he can be the backup for Barrett if he’s unable to go.

It’s a play on how the 2014 season played out. If you remember, Miller got hurt preseason, and Barrett was named the starter as a result. Barrett got hurt against Michigan in late November, and Jones came in to lead the team to a Big Ten title and a national championship.

Check it out:

It’s unclear how often the trio are actually going to be delivering the food, but it’s still a great idea nonetheless. At the end of the clip, they joke that their next delivery is at Urban Meyer’s house.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is competing for another national title this year. The Buckeyes will take on Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. If they can win, they’ll get the winner of LSU vs. Oklahoma for all the marbles.