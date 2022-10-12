Braylon Edwards Appears To Call Out Michigan: Fans React

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 30: Braylon Edwards #17 of the New York Jets during an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former wide receiver Braylon Edwards was the most prolific pass catcher in Michigan history and is a legend at Ann Arbor. But he may have thrown a little bit of shade at his alma mater in a recent tweet.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Edwards thanked his former NFL team the New York Jets for making him feel welcome while he was at their home game. But while talking about his desire to get more involved with the team, he admitted that he felt more welcome with the Jets than with "teams i spent more time or programs I’ve donated 500k too."

"Yesterday was so surreal. The @nyjets made me feel so amazing and missed. Talked about being more involved as a former player in multiple fields. Crazy a team I played for for 3 years shows more love than teams i spent more time or programs I’ve donated 500k too. Blessed!!" Edwards tweeted.

That last part seemed to be a pretty clear shot at Michigan, who he has donated a significant chunk of change to through the years.

Needless to say, a few Michigan fans were not amused at the apparent shot Edwards took at them. Some Michigan State fans decided to troll him for his statement:

That last response is a reference to an incident in 2018, where Braylon Edwards was suspended from the Michigan show he takes part in after an expletive-filled tweet criticizing Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

Nevertheless, Edwards remains a diehard Michigan fan on Saturdays and frequently gives his thoughts on how his alma mater can improve.

But it's clear that the relationship is not as strong as it once was. Or at least, it's not as strong as the one he has with the Jets.