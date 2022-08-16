Braylon Edwards Opinion Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Braylon Edwards doesn't care what anyone thinks of his opinion about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The former NFL wide receiver took to Twitter to share that he doesn't think Herbert is a top-six quarterback in the league just yet.

"I don’t care who this offends…. Justin Herbert is not a top 6 QB yet. So many followers and gas artists but not a lot of research doers. Look at Herbert's games last year, all the big games he had at least 1 pick and multiple cases 2. He is extremely talented but not there yet," Edwards tweeted.

Edwards then went on to tweet that he'd take Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Joe Burrow, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Dak Prescott over Herbert right now.

The NFL community had mixed reactions to this take.

Herbert will have a chance to prove Edwards wrong as he tries to lead the Chargers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.