Brazilian Soccer Player Dropped For Surprising Reason

There's a time and place for everything; that's a lesson Brazilian soccer player Marcelo is still trying to learn.

Marcelo has been dropped from the Lyon first team for inappropriate behavior in the locker room.

The 34-year-old was expelled for continuous farting and laughing in the locker room, according to a report.

Marcelo once laughed during a rallying speech after a game. He was also disciplined by Lyons for farting and laughing about it around teammates.

ESPN has more on the strange situation:

Marcelo was caught laughing during captain Leo Dubois' speech to rally the troops following the game, which didn't go down well with manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho.

Marcelo has since joined Bordeaux, which finds itself at the bottom of Ligue 1 table.