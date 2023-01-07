Breaking: 1 NFL Team Received Permission From Saints To Interview Sean Payton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The Sean Payton sweepstakes are about to heat up.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos have "requested and received permission" from the Saints to interview Payton for their head coaching vacancy.

The Broncos parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this season. Pursuing an experienced coach like Payton makes a lot of sense.

It has already been reported by Schefter that Denver's ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" in its search for a new coach.

Schefter added that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until at least Jan. 17.

Colin Cowherd of FS1 claims the Broncos are willing to offer Payton more than $20 million for the 2023 season.

“The Denver Broncos job, if it is offered, I am told the salary is $20 million (per year) for Harbaugh,” Cowherd said. “It would be greater for Sean Payton, mid-20s. That’s what I know.”

It's possible other teams request permission to interview Payton in the coming weeks. For now, the Broncos are at the top of the list.