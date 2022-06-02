Breaking: 2 ESPN Personalities Out For Start Of NBA Finals
ESPN won't have its full star-studded cast on-hand for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. According to a report, two major names in the industry will be absent from tonight's coverage.
The network's A-list NBA team includes Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Breen came down with COVID during the Eastern Conference Finals and unfortunately missed Game 7 as a result.
During the broadcast, fans were quick to notice Van Gundy sounded hoarse, leading some to believe he may be sick as well. The speculation is accurate.
Van Gundy has COVID; he'll miss Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has also contracted the disease and will not provide coverage tonight. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post has the latest:
The good news is there's still a chance Mike Breen is cleared in time to call tonight's game. If he passes ESPN and Disney protocols, he'll join Mark Jackson as a two-man team.
If he doesn't pass protocols, Mark Jones will call tonight's game with Jackson as his lead analyst.
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics takes place tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.