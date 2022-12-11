Breaking: 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner Announced

Quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs, Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Quarterback Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans pose with the Heisman Trophy. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy is heading back to Southern California.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the 2022 Heisman winner.

The Oklahoma transfer, who left Norman to join Lincoln Riley at the University of Southern California last off-season, beat out finalists Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Stetson Bennett of Georgia.

Congratulations to Caleb Williams on an extraordinary year.

Caleb Williams really won the Heisman Trophy in the second half of the 2022 season.

Back-to-back wins versus Notre Dame and UCLA, in which Williams combined to score seven touchdowns, to end the regular season proved to be a big difference in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Overall, Williams finished the season with 47 total touchdowns, 4,075 yards through the air and an additional 372 on the ground.

Unfortunately, we won't see Williams take the field in the College Football Playoff.

The Trojans went 11-1 during the regular season, their lone loss coming to the Utes of Utah in Salt Lake City. They were unable to avenge the loss in the Pac-12 Championship Game, falling again to Utah in a blowout score of 47-24.

Williams and the Trojans take on Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

Williams, meanwhile, has one year of college football left to play before he heads off to the NFL.