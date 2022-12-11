Breaking: 49ers Announce Deebo Samuel Injury Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes for a touchdown as he breaks a tackle by cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers suffered another potential big blow to their offense on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel went down with an ankle injury just before halftime and had to be carted off the field. He was originally trying to get off the field by himself but couldn't.

He was originally listed as questionable to return before the team downgraded him to OUT.

The 49ers will be hoping that this injury isn't as serious as it looked. They've already lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo and can't afford to add their best playmaker to the list.

Samuel will finish this game with four receptions for 43 yards and four rushes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Coming into this game Samuel had compiled 50 receptions for 569 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game while also adding 37 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns in the ground game.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan will likely have an update on Samuel's injury directly after the game.