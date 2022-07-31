Breaking: 49ers, Deebo Samuel Reportedly Reach Agreement
Deebo Samuel is officially staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Samuel has signed a three-year extension that's worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million of guaranteed money. It has a max value of $73.5 million.
Samuel was the last significant domino to fall in the receiving market after DK Metcalf got his mega-extension on Thursday evening. Metcalf signed a three-year $72 million extension to stay with the Seattle Seahawks.
This means that Samuel's "hold-in" is officially over and that he'll likely start practicing with the team again on Monday. Before he agreed to this deal, he was with the team but was working out by himself on the side of the practice field.
A few months ago, Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers. It is reasonable to believe that, with a new contract in place, Samuel's fractured relationship with the organization has been mended and that a trade is unlikely.
Samuel is coming off the best season of his career as he racked up 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. In the ground game, Samuel had 59 carries, which resulted in 365 yards and eight touchdowns.
He's set to continue to be a big part of the 49ers' offense going forward as they hand over the unit to Trey Lance.