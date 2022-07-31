Breaking: 49ers, Deebo Samuel Reportedly Reach Agreement

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The 49ers defeated the Packers 13-10. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel is officially staying in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Samuel has signed a three-year extension that's worth $71.55 million, including $58.1 million of guaranteed money. It has a max value of $73.5 million.

Samuel was the last significant domino to fall in the receiving market after DK Metcalf got his mega-extension on Thursday evening. Metcalf signed a three-year $72 million extension to stay with the Seattle Seahawks.

This means that Samuel's "hold-in" is officially over and that he'll likely start practicing with the team again on Monday. Before he agreed to this deal, he was with the team but was working out by himself on the side of the practice field.

A few months ago, Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers. It is reasonable to believe that, with a new contract in place, Samuel's fractured relationship with the organization has been mended and that a trade is unlikely.

Samuel is coming off the best season of his career as he racked up 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. In the ground game, Samuel had 59 carries, which resulted in 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

He's set to continue to be a big part of the 49ers' offense going forward as they hand over the unit to Trey Lance.