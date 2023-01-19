Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces Decision On NFL Career

Inglewood, CA, Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

Aaron Donald isn't going anywhere.

Some pundits have speculated about whether Donald would retire following the 2022 season, but he has no interest in doing that. He confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday night that he will be playing next season.

This is big news for the Los Angeles Rams after they had a nightmare of a season. They finished with a 5-12 record, which was good for third in the NFC West.

This news also comes just a few days after head coach Sean McVay confirmed that he was returning for the 2023 season. There was speculation that he too, could be moving on but that was put to rest.

Donald had another strong season this year. He finished with 49 total tackles (27 solo), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended.

He'll look to improve upon those numbers and help the Rams get back to the playoffs next season.