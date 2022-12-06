Breaking: Aaron Judge To The Giants Buzz Is Growing

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The moment New York Yankees fans have been waiting for is finally here - Aaron Judge has reportedly decided on his next team.

Unfortunately for Yankees fans, it appears he's not re-signing with New York. Earlier today it was reported that the Yankees were the frontrunners to sign Judge with a massive offer.

However, the latest reports suggested the San Francisco Giants are emerging as the more likely destination. Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman said it "appears" like Judge was going to the Giants.

Not long later, he issued a correction, saying he may have jumped the gun.

"Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun," Heyman said clarified.

And yet, Heyman isn't the only one hearing rumors that the Giants are emerging as the favorite. Giants reporter Susan Slusser said the "buzz" going around is that Judge will sign with the Giants.

"Buzz in the lobby is Judge is going to sign with the Giants," she said.

Heyman may have jumped the gun, but it doesn't seem like he's wrong - at least not right now.

We'll have to wait and see where Judge actually signs, though.