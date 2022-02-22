Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Says There’s No Decision Today

There will be no big news from Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday afternoon.

The four-time NFL MVP is appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. Many expected Rodgers, a weekly guest on the program, to announce some kind of decision on the show today.

That won’t be happening, though.

Rodgers, who’s coming off an MVP season in Green Bay, announced at the top of his appearance that there will be no decision or breaking news.

Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2022

So, there you go.

Rodgers will be making a decision on his future at some point – will he return to Green Bay, request a trade to another team or retire? – but it won’t be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The full appearance on The Pat McAfee Show can be viewed on YouTube.