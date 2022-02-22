The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers Says There’s No Decision Today

Aaron Rodgers walking onto the field in Charlotte.CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

There will be no big news from Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday afternoon.

The four-time NFL MVP is appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. Many expected Rodgers, a weekly guest on the program, to announce some kind of decision on the show today.

That won’t be happening, though.

Rodgers, who’s coming off an MVP season in Green Bay, announced at the top of his appearance that there will be no decision or breaking news.

So, there you go.

Rodgers will be making a decision on his future at some point – will he return to Green Bay, request a trade to another team or retire? – but it won’t be announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The full appearance on The Pat McAfee Show can be viewed on YouTube.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.