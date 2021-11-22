Breaking: Adrian Martinez Will Not Play Against Iowa

Nebraska is set to host No. 17 Iowa on Friday and the Huskers enter the rivalry game as a favorite over the ranked Hawkeyes.

However, the betting line might be changing in a big way following Monday’s news.

On Monday afternoon, Huskers head coach Scott Frost announced that starting quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa.

Martinez is dealing with a shoulder injury, which he played through in Saturday’s close loss to Wisconsin.

Martinez played through the shoulder injury against Wisconsin, though he likely wasn’t close to 100 percent.

Now, he’ll miss the Huskers’ final game of the season.

Nebraska and Iowa are scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. E.T. on Friday.

The game is scheduled to air on BTN.