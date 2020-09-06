The Spun

Breaking: Adrian Peterson Reportedly Signs With New NFL Team

A closup of Adrian Peterson giving a stiff arm during a Redskins game.GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins rushes the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Adrian Peterson didn’t have to wait very long before landing with a new NFL team.

The future Hall of Fame running back was released by the Washington Redskins on Friday morning. Less than two days later, he’s found a new team for 2020.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Peterson.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero confirmed the news on Sunday morning.

Peterson, 35, made it clear following his surprising release in Washington that he still had plenty more to give as far as the NFL is concerned.

“Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for and do again…even when there’s doubt. I feel strong & I can build on that as the season wears on. I’ll do it again,” Peterson said, via Josina Anderson.

Peterson was with the Washington NFL franchise for two seasons. He rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 and added 898 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in 2019.

Now, the longtime NFL running back will join a Lions team hoping to make a playoff push in 2020.

Detroit is scheduled to open its 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.


