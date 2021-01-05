The Spun

Breaking: Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Could Be Pushed Back

Alabama and Ohio State are set to meet in Miami, Florida on Monday, Jan. 11 for the College Football Playoff national championship game.

However, the game between the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 3 Buckeyes could be pushed back due to COVID-19 issues, per a report.

AL.com is reporting that Ohio State is having COVID-19 issues, which could lead to the national championship game being pushed back.

The Buckeyes could reportedly be without a position group due to contact tracing, according to AL.com.

From the report:

There are concerns related to Ohio State’s player availability for the game, according to sources, setting up a massive decision less than a week from when the game is scheduled to kick off in Miami. Ohio State has informed key parties involved it could be without a position group due to COVID-19 testing and related protocols.

There have been discussions amongst the SEC, Big Ten, the College Football Playoff and the schools related to possibly postponing the Jan. 11 title game, sources said, though a final decision on the situation has yet to be reached. The CFP has already established Jan. 18 in Hard Rock Stadium as the makeup date should the title game have to be postponed.

Ohio State played without multiple key players in the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Clemson.

The College Football Playoff admitted before bowl season that pushing the games back was a possibility if teams had issues.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, however, is reportedly pushing hard against a postponement.

As of now, Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday, Jan. 11 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.


