Breaking: Alabama Star Is Skipping The NFL Combine

One of the best prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class is skipping the NFL Combine.

Alabama tackle Evan Neal will not be working out at the combine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Instead, Neal will have his workout during Alabama’s Pro Day on March 30th.

BREAKING: Alabama OT Evan Neal is SKIPPING the NFL Combine and will wait until his Pro Day on March 30th to work out, per @RapSheet. No. 7 overall on PFF’s Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/owHAu1zUU4 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2022

Neal is widely projected to go in the top five of this year’s draft, if not the top three with Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

He was an absolute stud this season for the Crimson Tide. He only allowed two sacks and 15 quarterback pressures over 650 pass-blocking snaps.

That earned Neal an 83.6 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

He was a key component for Alabama’s offense being one of the best in the country. While he was in the lineup, Alabama averaged nearly 40 points and 488 yards of offense per game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the top pick in the draft and have needs at almost every position after going 3-14 this season.

If Neal is selected by Jacksonville, he’d be the first Alabama player to go in that top spot since 1948.