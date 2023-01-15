Breaking: Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal On Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Junior wideout Tyler Harrell is reportedly on the move.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, the Alabama wide receiver has officially entered the transfer portal after transferring to the Tide from Louisville this past season.

Harrell only played in five games for Alabama this year as he battled through injuries in the early part of the year. On the season, he recorded only two catches for 18 yards after posting some promising numbers with the Cardinals.

Prior to transferring, the former three-star recruit gained 523 yards and six touchdowns on just 18 catches in 2021, averaging 29 yards per reception.

Harrell ranked No. 862 in his class after a standout career at Miami Columbus in Florida.

Unfortunately, it didn't seem to work out in Tuscaloosa. Now he'll try to find another home as a graduate transfer where he'll one more season of eligibility.