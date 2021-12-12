Breaking: Alabama’s Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

The 2021 Heisman Trophy has officially been awarded.

To no one’s surprise, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is the recipient of college football’s most-prestigious individual award.

Young beat out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to win the award.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy was presented in New York City on Saturday night.

It's been a Heisman season to remember for Bryce Young and @AlabamaFTBL. pic.twitter.com/xUWjewFaNO — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) December 12, 2021

Young made history by winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback in program history to win the award.

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback will have a chance to go back-to-back in 2022.

Before then, though, he and the Crimson Tide will take on Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.