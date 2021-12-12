The Spun

Breaking: Alabama’s Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates in the 2021 SEC Championship.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021 Heisman Trophy has officially been awarded.

To no one’s surprise, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is the recipient of college football’s most-prestigious individual award.

Young beat out Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to win the award.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy was presented in New York City on Saturday night.

Young made history by winning the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback in program history to win the award.

The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback will have a chance to go back-to-back in 2022.

Before then, though, he and the Crimson Tide will take on Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve.

