Breaking: Angels Announce Decision On Joe Maddon

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves a pitching mound visit in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

Well, that escalated quickly.

Just minutes after ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Los Angeles Angels "have discussed making a change at manager," the club announced that Joe Maddon's services will no longer be needed.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels manager today. Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.

After getting off to a nice start, things went sideways for the Angels in a hurry. And now, in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, Joe Maddon falls on the sword.

Maddon leaves his second stint with the Angels after just 278 games where he posted a losing record.

It wasn't that long ago that LA was 27-17 and finally appeared to be putting together some winning baseball.

But with no wins since late May, including a 1-0 shutout loss to the Red Sox on Monday, its clear something was very wrong.