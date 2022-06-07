Breaking: Angels Announce Decision On Joe Maddon
Well, that escalated quickly.
Just minutes after ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the Los Angeles Angels "have discussed making a change at manager," the club announced that Joe Maddon's services will no longer be needed.
Per the team's official Twitter handle:
The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels manager today. Phil Nevin has been named interim manager.
After getting off to a nice start, things went sideways for the Angels in a hurry. And now, in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, Joe Maddon falls on the sword.
Maddon leaves his second stint with the Angels after just 278 games where he posted a losing record.
It wasn't that long ago that LA was 27-17 and finally appeared to be putting together some winning baseball.
But with no wins since late May, including a 1-0 shutout loss to the Red Sox on Monday, its clear something was very wrong.