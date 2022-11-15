Breaking: Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Makes Free Ageny Decision

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 6: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the AL Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on October 6, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Just last week it was announced that New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo declined his player option for the 2023 season.

That decision appeared to pay off. On Tuesday afternoon a report emerged suggesting he signed a multi-year extension to remain with the Yankees for the next few years.

Full details of the deal have not been released, but it's a "multi-year deal," according to a report from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

"Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal," Rosenthal said on Twitter.

Rizzo had a .224 batting average this season with 32 home runs and 75 RBI. He played a pivotal role in the Yankees winning the AL East.

The Yankees clearly didn't want to see Rizzo sign elsewhere, specifically with the Houston Astros, who were rumored to be interested.

Now he'll return to the Yankees, who hope this will be the year their World Series drought comes to an end.