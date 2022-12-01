Breaking: Antonio Brown, Police Are Reportedly In Standoff

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks the field prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning, it was reported that Antonio Brown has a warrant out for his arrest in Florida.

The warrant was issued for a battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident between he and the mother of his children. The argument reportedly turned physical after Brown threw a shoe at the woman.

According to a new report, Brown locked himself in a residence and is not cooperating with police.

Here's more about the situation from the Daily Mail:

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is facing an arrest warrant for battery in Florida, where Tampa Police are currently trying to coax him out of his home with the help of a megaphone. ...According to a police statement, Brown got into a verbal argument that turned physical at a home in South Tampa on Monday. At some point, Brown allegedly threw a shoe at a woman, whom he locked out of the residence. He's also accused of throwing her possessions out onto the street as he attempted to evict her. The victim told officers that Brown had guns in the house.

Police are reportedly willing to wait as long as it takes to bring Brown into custody.

We'll have more on this situation as it develops.