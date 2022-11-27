Breaking: Arizona State Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

TEMPE, AZ - NOVEMBER 25: General view of action as the Arizona Wildcats kick off against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half of the college football game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona State has reportedly already found the bridge to lead them out of the Herm Edwards era.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel (via PFF College): "Arizona State is finalizing a deal to make Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham its next head coach.

Noting, "Dillingham graduated from Arizona State in 2012 and spent two years as an offensive assistant there."

Dillingham was heavily rumored to be the frontrunner to land the Sun Devils job given his numerous ties to the state.

The 32-year-old joined Oregon's staff this season after a two-year stint with Florida State and the Ducks' offense has largely thrived under his watch as the team's OC and primary play-caller.

Cameron Flynn of Athlon Sports was among the first to touch on the possibility of Dillingham to Arizona State. Writing: