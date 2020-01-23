Breaking: Arrest Warrant Has Been Issued For Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s ongoing legal issues have taken another turn this evening. An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for the former NFL wide receiver.

Florida-based reporter Andy Slater is reporting that an arrest warrant has been issued for Brown. There is reportedly no bond.

The arrest warrant is for an alleged battery incident that took place on Jan. 21.

Hollywood Police reportedly issued the warrant:

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

Brown was allegedly involved in an incident at his Florida home on Tuesday. The incident was reportedly with a moving company.

TMZ Sports had some of the alleged details:

The driver claims he tried to leave the home (with AB’s property still in his truck) but Brown picked up a rock and threw it at the vehicle causing a dent and a paint chip on the driver’s side door. The driver called police to report the vehicle damage. A short time later, the driver was contacted by the moving company and asked him to go back to Brown’s home to redeliver the goods … telling him Brown was willing to make the initial $4,000 payment PLUS an additional $860 to cover damage to the truck and the extra work time.

Brown has been out of the NFL since early September, when he was released by the New England Patriots – his third team of 2019.

Stay tuned for more details.