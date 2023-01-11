Breaking: Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Just days before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Dallas Cowboys player is in hot water.

According to a report from TMZ, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cowboys rookie Sam Williams. The warrant stems from a car accident he was involved in just a few weeks ago.

The Plano Police Department told TMZ the misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving.

Here's more from TMZ:

According to a police spokesperson, "at this time, there is no plan to find and arrest" Williams ... as the 23-year-old football player "has been contacted to turn himself in." Per the spokesperson, though, if Williams is stopped by police before he turns himself in, "he would be arrested then."

Williams allegedly crashed his Corvette into another vehicle on December 22. Thankfully neither driver was seriously injured in the accident.

Williams' status for Monday's game against the Buccaneers is obviously in doubt as a result of the warrant.