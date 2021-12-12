Breaking: Austin Ekeler Injured During Sunday’s Game

Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler left Sunday’s action with what appeared to be an ankle injury. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper shared the the injury news on Twitter.

Austin Ekeler is hurt. Couldn't put any weight on his leg. #Chargers — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 12, 2021

“Austin Ekeler is hurt,” the Chargers beat writer said. “Couldn’t put any weight on his leg.”

Ekeler was later seen on the sideline getting his left ankle taped. LA is up 30-6 on the New York Giants with about five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Through three, Ekeler has been highly effective. The 26-year-old back has 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He’s also added a couple of catches for 17 yards in the passing game.

The Giants defense has no answer for Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense. Herbert is an efficient 20-27 for 263 yards and a pair of TD’s.

Justin Herbert. RIDICULOUS throw pic.twitter.com/wyo50XhrdC — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 12, 2021

If Joe Judge’s team can’t get things going in the final frame they’ll be heading back to East Rutherford 4-9. Giants QB Mike Glennon has had a pretty rough day. Completing just 10-24 passes for 115 yards and a score.

Saquon Barkley has yet to really get going either. He’s rushed for just 54 yards on 14 carries. Hopefully Austin Ekeler can get back on the field to help his team finish things out in LA.