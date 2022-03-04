Breaking: Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Has Died At 52

One of cricket’s all-time greats has passed away. On Friday, the sports world learned that Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack. He was 52 years old.

Warne’s management sent a brief statement to Fox News about this heartbreaking development.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is highly-regarded as one of the best cricket players ever. He was named Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, won a World Cup, and had a 15-year career.

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, dies of suspected heart attack aged 52 https://t.co/EBjLRYBW8f — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 4, 2022

The sports world is understandably devastated by this news.

“I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it,” cricket star Rohit Sharma tweeted.

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

“Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionized spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne,” Jasprit Bumrah.

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

Warne officially retired from all forms of cricket in 2013. It didn’t take very long for him to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

There’s no doubt that Warne’s legacy will live on for generations. After all, he revolutionized cricket with his famous leg spin.

Our thoughts are with Warne’s family and friends at this time.