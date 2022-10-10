Breaking: Baker Mayfield Is Going To Miss Some Time

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after a lose to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield may not be behind center the next time the Panthers take the field.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

"Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s game, sources say. That means he’ll miss time, but how much will be determined by more tests and opinions. PJ Walker in line to start at QB this week vs. the #Rams."

Mayfield has struggled through five weeks.

Over the first five games, the former Heisman winner and No. 1 pick is completing just 55% percent of his passes for 962 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Panthers just moved off head coach Matt Rhule following the team's 1-4 start, and will now look to begin anew under interim HC Steve Wilks.

P.J. Walker has made just one appearance this season where he completed 5-of-6 attempts for 60 yards. The former XFL star is 2-0 in his starts with the Panthers.