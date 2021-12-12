The Spun

Breaking: Baker Mayfield Leaves Sunday’s Game With Injury

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield injured on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns is sacked during the first quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s a battle of attrition in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens and Browns are now both down their starting quarterbacks. Earlier in the game, Lamar Jackson left on the cart with an ankle injury. Now Baker Mayfield is on the sideline.

Per the NFL Network‘s Aditi Kinkhabwala, Mayfield is in the blue medical tent and Case Keenum is running the Browns offense right now.

Baker came into the game battered. And while it’s not clear exactly what play he may have been injured on, but the Browns QB took a mean blindside shot on a sack. Tyler Huntley vs. Case Keenum probably isn’t what most imagined when they tuned into this game, but here we are.

Jackson is officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s action. However, there’s no word yet on if/when Mayfield could return.

It’s been a season of injuries for Cleveland’s fourth-year QB. The former No. 1 overall pick has gutted through injuries to his shoulder, knee, heel and at this point, most of his body.

We’ll keep an eye on Baker’s return. The Browns lead 24-6 with just under five to go in the third.

