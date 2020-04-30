Breaking: Bengals Make Final Decision On QB Andy Dalton

A final decision has reportedly been made on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton following the drafting of Joe Burrow.

Dalton, 32, has been the Bengals’ quarterback since 2011. He was a second-round NFL Draft pick out of TCU.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was expected to hit the NFL trade market with Burrow going No. 1 to Cincinnati. It’s time for a new quarterback era with the Bengals.

The trade market hasn’t been very active, though, so Cincinnati has made a different decision. The Bengals are reportedly releasing Dalton.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news. Dalton will be hitting the open market and free to sign with whoever he wants.

Bengals are releasing QB Andy Dalton, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2020

New England and Jacksonville are two potential landing spots for Dalton. His former offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, is now with the Jaguars.

With no trade market, the #Bengals move on. The #Jaguars and former head coach Jay Gruden as OC are a spot that would make sense. https://t.co/prtlwHAocQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Dalton leaves Cincinnati as a three-time Pro Bowler with 31,594 passing yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.