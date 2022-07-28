Breaking: Bengals Running Back Ruled Out For Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, running back Elijah Holyfield went down on the first day of training camp.

Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field. The news didn't look good for Holyfield, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals in February.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bengals announced Holyfield will miss the rest of the season after being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

"We have signed free agent HB Jacques Patrick and placed Elijah Holyfield on the Reserve/Injured list," the team said.

Holyfield joined the Bengals last season and spent 12 regular-season games and all four postseason games on the team's practice squad.

He was an impact player at Georgia, rushing for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns.

Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans will continue to carry the load for the Bengals on the ground.