Breaking: Big Ten Commissioner Reportedly Leaving Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten will need to find a new commissioner. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kevin Warren is heading to the Windy City to join the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are expected to hire Warren as their new president and CEO.

Warren has been linked to the Bears for a couple of weeks. He'll replace Ted Phillips, who spent roughly four decades with the franchise.

When it comes to experience, Warren knows what it takes to be an executive in the NFL. Back in 2015, he was the chief operating officer for the Vikings.

Warren also has prior experience with the Lions and Rams.

Warren became the commissioner of the Big Ten in 2020.

Fans of the Big Ten most likely have mixed feelings about Warren.

That being said, there's no denying that Warren did a great job of expanding the Big Ten. This past year, he landed UCLA and USC as future members.

Time will tell if Warren can have success as the president and CEO of the Bears.