Breaking: Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Postponed

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Head coach Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on during a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A Big Ten men's basketball game has been postponed.

Tuesday's contest between Minnesota and Illinois has been moved to a later date due to COVID issues within Minnesota's program.

COVID-19 issues have been a theme in the Big Ten this season as Northwestern has already had two of its games moved.

Minnesota was coming into this game on a seven-game losing streak and 7-15 overall on the season (1-11 in Big Ten play). As for Illinois, the team is in a six-way tie for third place in the conference and is 16-7 overall.

This was going to be the second meeting between the two programs. Illinois won the first one by 18 (78-60) back on Jan. 16.

We'll have to see when the conference decides to reschedule this game.