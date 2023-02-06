Breaking: Big Ten Men's Basketball Game Postponed
A Big Ten men's basketball game has been postponed.
Tuesday's contest between Minnesota and Illinois has been moved to a later date due to COVID issues within Minnesota's program.
COVID-19 issues have been a theme in the Big Ten this season as Northwestern has already had two of its games moved.
Minnesota was coming into this game on a seven-game losing streak and 7-15 overall on the season (1-11 in Big Ten play). As for Illinois, the team is in a six-way tie for third place in the conference and is 16-7 overall.
This was going to be the second meeting between the two programs. Illinois won the first one by 18 (78-60) back on Jan. 16.
We'll have to see when the conference decides to reschedule this game.