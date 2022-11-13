Breaking: Bills Make Official Decision On Josh Allen

Orchard Park, NY - January 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves Patriots defenders and a towel in the background as he runs for a long first half gain. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a AFC wild-card game Saturday night January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills will have their best player available to them on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

After a week of speculation, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is officially active. He had been dealing with an elbow injury after he injured it late in the fourth quarter last week against the New York Jets.

Allen was "questionable" on the injury report, but had been telling teammates that he was expected to play.

He'll look to lead the Bills to a bounce-back victory after they fell to the Lets last week, 20-17. They come into this game with a 6-2 record as they're currently in first place in the AFC East by a half-game.

Allen has been a beast this season as he's completing 64% of his passes for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kickoff for this exciting matchup will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.