Breaking: Bills Make Official Decision On Matt Araiza

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged.

Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. It took a few days, but the Bills have finally made a decision on the star punter following the awful allegations.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills have released Araiza.

"Bills have informed rookie punter Matt Araiza that he is being released, effective immediately. Araiza has been accused along with two others of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year in a civil lawsuit filed on Thursday," Schefter said on Twitter.

After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," he said in a short statement. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

Despite Araiza maintaining his innocence in the matter, the Bills made the decision to move on.