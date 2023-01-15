Breaking: Bills Wide Receiver Appears To Be Out Today

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are widely expected to handle their business against the Miami Dolphins with ease today. But it's looking like they'll have to do so without the services of a top receiver.

According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, Bills No. 3 wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was wearing street clothes prior to kickoff against Miami today. Getzenberg speculated that it's a sign McKenzie won't be playing today.

McKenzie was previously listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. He has not missed a game since Week 5.

The 27-year-old receiver had a career-year in 2022. He finished the season with 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

Fortunately for the Bills, they have more than enough firepower on offense between Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Devin Singletary, Gabriel Davis, James Cook and Dawson Knox.

And even if the offense can't drop 30 points, the defense should be able to keep Miami under wraps. Buffalo are currently favored by 14 points - the largest spread of any playoff game in Super Wildcard Weekend.

But you never know when it comes to the playoffs. All it takes is one in-game injury for the Bills to be lamenting the lost depth.

Will the loss of Isaiah McKenzie loom large for Buffalo against Miami today?

The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.