Breaking: Bo Nix Announces Decision On His Future

Bo Nix has made a decision on his college football future.

Sunday night, the Auburn Tigers starting quarterback announced he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, pursuing other options for the 2022 season.

Nix has been a multi-year starter at Auburn, arriving onto the scene in a big way as a freshman back in 2019. The Alabama native threw for 2,294, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season, adding 168 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Now, Nix will be playing elsewhere in 2022.

“Gave it all for the place I love,” he announced.

It will be interesting to see where Nix lands.

There are several big-time quarterback names in the NCAA’s transfer portal, including Adrian Martinez and Spencer Rattler, among others.