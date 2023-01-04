Breaking: Bobby Petrino Lands Prominent College Football Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Bobby Petrino of the Louisville Cardinals watches his team warm up before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino reportedly landed a major college coaching job on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, he's taking over as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. One of the best offensive minds in football will take over play-calling for the offense.

"Jimbo Fisher is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as @AggieFootball’s OC and Petrino will take over play-calling duties," ESPN's Chris Low reported. "Petrino, one of the top offensive minds in football, was briefly OC at UNLV after spending last three seasons at Missouri State."

The news comes just two weeks after Petrino accepted a different job. He accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV on December 15, but is leaving the program.

Petrino was Missouri State's head coach from 2020-2022 where he won 18 games during his tenure. Before that, Petrino had stints at Arkansas, Louisville and Western Kentucky.

His career record is 137-71.